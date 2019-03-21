Live and Let Live

Life found on the roadside verge, a short drive from our home in Gore. I noticed these pink achillea recently and Nigel took me back yesterday to get some photos. Some feature small-animal life as well. Taken with Nigel’s cellphone, both taking turns at being photographer. Southland, New Zealand

Pink achillea with a colourful little blue-green fly and another insect

Bumblebee and pink clover flowers however the plant is called “red clover”

Along the verge a bit further I was excited to find this colourful utility thing

Nigel was excited to find a cute spider visiting

Despite its long legs it could run fast

Landscape including gorse hedge, white convolvulus and white achillea

Take care and keep an eye out for others’ wellbeing too..



Text by Liz, photos by Nigel and Liz; Exploring Colour (2019)

