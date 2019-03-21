Live and Let Live

Life found on the roadside verge, a short drive from our home in Gore. I noticed these pink achillea recently and Nigel took me back yesterday to get some photos. Some feature small-animal life as well. Taken with Nigel’s cellphone, both taking turns at being photographer. Southland, New Zealand

Pink achillea with a colourful little blue-green fly and another insect

verge_life_01

Bumblebee and pink clover flowers however the plant is called “red clover”

verge_life_02

Along the verge a bit further I was excited to find this colourful utility thing

verge_life_03

Nigel was excited to find a cute spider visiting

verge_life_04

Despite its long legs it could run fast

verge_life_05

Landscape including gorse hedge, white convolvulus and white achillea

verge_life_06

Take care and keep an eye out for others’ wellbeing too..

muffins_01

Text by Liz, photos by Nigel and Liz; Exploring Colour (2019)

  1. The achillea and the clover both pop up through the lawn here, so I guess our soils may be similar. The bees love the clover! (We get white clover too.)

        1. b-and-w fine, have learned to appreciate it! i enjoyed his work very much with a favourite being the devonport fountain, also the mt victoria mushrooms which we saw years ago. the clyde and roxburgh hydro dams are in central otago so i’m quite familiar with them and appreciated his skill at composition with difficult subjects. great find, thanks for sharing!

