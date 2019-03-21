Live and Let Live

Life found on the roadside verge, a short drive from our home in Gore. I noticed these pink achillea recently and Nigel took me back yesterday to get some photos. Some feature small-animal life as well. Taken with Nigel’s cellphone, both taking turns at being photographer. Southland, New Zealand
Pink achillea with a colourful little blue-green fly and another insect
Bumblebee and pink clover flowers however the plant is called “red clover”
Along the verge a bit further I was excited to find this colourful utility thing
Nigel was excited to find a cute spider visiting
Despite its long legs it could run fast
Landscape including gorse hedge, white convolvulus and white achillea
Take care and keep an eye out for others’ wellbeing too..
Text by Liz, photos by Nigel and Liz; Exploring Colour (2019)
The achillea and the clover both pop up through the lawn here, so I guess our soils may be similar. The bees love the clover! (We get white clover too.)
Love the cupcakes!
Great aren’t they? Our local supermarket deli always seems to stock them but vary the colour with each batch. There’s other cupcakes like these in a previous post: https://exploringcolour.wordpress.com/2018/07/11/food-colouring/
The colours on that Utility thingy are amazing, it actually looks like it grew out of the nature around it. The spider on the other hand would have had me running!!!!!
hahaha you have to be kidding me re the spider! the bright colours of peeling paint and lichen did look amazing, really beautiful too.. a most unexpected find!
I’m not kidding, they have too many legs, I never can tell which way there are going to run and where they are even looking!!!
me again, I was wondering if you have seen these pictures, his own website also has some stunning shots of New Zealand, black and white though…
https://wordpress.com/read/feeds/23191541/posts/2212795044
b-and-w fine, have learned to appreciate it! i enjoyed his work very much with a favourite being the devonport fountain, also the mt victoria mushrooms which we saw years ago. the clyde and roxburgh hydro dams are in central otago so i’m quite familiar with them and appreciated his skill at composition with difficult subjects. great find, thanks for sharing!
