Food Colouring

We walked down to town to pick up a few groceries from our local New World supermarket and I was attracted to the bakery cake cabinet. This little cupcake is so cute with its lavender icing and googly eyes!
Although the googly eyes are great fun it was the turquoise and lavender rose-shaped cupcakes that had first gained my attention (on the left in the photo below). I loved their beautiful aqua swirls!
Taking a few steps back I realised that the cake display as a whole is really lovely.
**Click on the photo to enlarge**
We’re toughing it out through mid-winter here in New Zealand. These joyful, colourful cakes were just the ticket to brighten my day!
PS. As I finish this post its absolutely teeming down with rain outside
Photos taken at New World Supermarket, Gore, Southland, New Zealand
Text and Photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2018)
Generally speaking, I don’t like food that is looking back at me, but your cupcakes are adorable. I keep forgetting that your seasons are the opposite of ours–a bit of cooling rain would be welcome here as we make our way through the hottest days of the summer.
Your comment is hilarious and sent us off into gales of laughter! Much appreciated as we’ve had a funny ol day today (see my latest post just put online). Thanks Mike! 🙂 🙂
Those look delicious! And I know exactly what you’re feeling with that wicked winter weather. 😟😤
Thanks Carol! Roll on springtime – can’t wait!!!
Really cute and funny!
They are! I was so surprised to fine “cute and funny” at the local supermarket!
Yummie! 🙂 That looks very tasty and funny!
Yes its interesting how they look so funny and appetizing at the same time 🙂
The googly eyes made me smile first thing this morning! I rather like the green and white ones with the little teddy bears tucked in the frosting.
Those googly eyes make me laugh every time I see them, just can’t help it 🙂
