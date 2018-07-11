Food Colouring

We walked down to town to pick up a few groceries from our local New World supermarket and I was attracted to the bakery cake cabinet. This little cupcake is so cute with its lavender icing and googly eyes!

gore_new_world_01

Although the googly eyes are great fun it was the turquoise and lavender rose-shaped cupcakes that had first gained my attention (on the left in the photo below). I loved their beautiful aqua swirls!

Taking a few steps back I realised that the cake display as a whole is really lovely.

**Click on the photo to enlarge**

gore_new_world_02

We’re toughing it out through mid-winter here in New Zealand. These joyful, colourful cakes were just the ticket to brighten my day!

PS. As I finish this post its absolutely teeming down with rain outside

Photos taken at New World Supermarket, Gore, Southland, New Zealand

Text and Photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2018)

 

  1. Generally speaking, I don’t like food that is looking back at me, but your cupcakes are adorable. I keep forgetting that your seasons are the opposite of ours–a bit of cooling rain would be welcome here as we make our way through the hottest days of the summer.

