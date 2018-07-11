Food Colouring

We walked down to town to pick up a few groceries from our local New World supermarket and I was attracted to the bakery cake cabinet. This little cupcake is so cute with its lavender icing and googly eyes!

Although the googly eyes are great fun it was the turquoise and lavender rose-shaped cupcakes that had first gained my attention (on the left in the photo below). I loved their beautiful aqua swirls!

Taking a few steps back I realised that the cake display as a whole is really lovely.

**Click on the photo to enlarge**

We’re toughing it out through mid-winter here in New Zealand. These joyful, colourful cakes were just the ticket to brighten my day!

PS. As I finish this post its absolutely teeming down with rain outside

Photos taken at New World Supermarket, Gore, Southland, New Zealand

Text and Photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2018)

