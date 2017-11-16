On Saturday 11 Nov we spent some time admiring part of the Australian Garden, which is quite entertaining because it surrounds the bird aviaries and, depending on the time of day, can be pretty noisy! I've been kindly advised by Dunedin Botanic Garden staff that the above plant is Leptospermum ‘Mesmereyes’ - isn't that a... Continue Reading →
Beauty – An Open Heart
Guest Post By Karen at Bottlebrush Red Photography (Fine Art Flower Photography). What is Beauty and Where can you find it? To see beauty, to feel it, to breathe it and portray it In your Photography, you must have an open heart. [Click photo to read on]
Harold Davis | Constructing an image from the materials of nature
Harold Davis contributed the very first guest post in the Where and What is Beauty? series that I started on this blog in Sept 2017. On 10 Nov, Harold published a new post on his blog that provides further explanation and elaborates on his original discussion. I found this extremely interesting and valuable, and obtained
Giving Beauty Space and Time. Guest Post by Nigel Cowburn
Any aesthetic experience which leads to a loss of sense of self, a stepping out of time and just being - this is beauty to me. We speak of being absorbed in an experience and it's as if our self - right down to the molecules - is blending with what we encounter. Blending into... Continue Reading →
Little Bird Sang For Me
Earlier this month I was in the old rose garden at Invercargill on a grey, wet Saturday. I was very disappointed with the weather - this was supposed to be a little break for Nigel and I when we could get out and wander the gardens in Queens Park, something we really enjoy when we're
Beauty Series | Colour Series
I've added "Series (Special Posts)" to the top menu on Exploring Colour Click on this to access quick links to: The "Where and What is Beauty?" Posts AND all of the colour themed posts Best Wishes, Liz Exploring Colour
Winged Visitation
These colourful butterflies just blew me away yesterday. I was stunned by the colour and creative artistry! And I didn't want to do my own post today because all I want to do is say "Hey, why don't you go and see these wonderful butterflies?" I'll guarantee that they'll brighten up your day! Sunset Silhouette
Garden Maples in Spring
During our Oct/Nov spring visits to Dunedin Botanic Garden I've taken photos of the beautiful maple foliage (Acer species) but only posted an occasional one. Thought I'd put together a selection for this post! Above: Clive Lister Garden, 05 Nov 2017 The following photos were taken in an upper garden area that has many maples,
The gunnera at Dunedin Botanic Garden, taken 05 Nov 2017, is now like a forest! This is an update to my previous post that showed photos taken 30 Sept 2017.
Reds and Blues in the Rock Garden
These reds and blues looked wonderful when I was in the rock garden at Dunedin Botanic Garden on Sunday 08 October 2017. Dunedin, New Zealand Maple and lithodora. To see textures click on photo for large version Beautiful deep red primula Lithodora Gentiana acaulis (trumpet gentian) Rosemary with beautiful form, weeping and gnarly. Click on
Wedding Cake Tree
This tree has become one of my favourites! These three photos show it in flower, at which stage it looks particularly magnificent. Cornus controversa 'Variegata' known as Wedding Cake Tree. Clive Lister Garden, Dunedin Botanic Garden, New Zealand. Taken Sunday 05 November 2017 Click on any photo to enlarge Text and photos by Exploring Colour
Cedars of Lebanon Grove
Yesterday we visited the Dunedin Botanic Garden and paused at the Cedars of Lebanon Grove. This is a special garden, gifted by the Lebanese community. The Grove was officially opened in late October 2011. Click on photo to enlarge. The Dunedin Botanic Garden website states that "the cast bronze Cedar Cone acknowledges the close relationship