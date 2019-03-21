Beyond Comprehension

The following words touched me deeply, written yesterday morning by Wendy who lives in the rural North Island, New Zealand and shared via her blog last night. I invite you to read and reflect. The photo was taken yesterday when Nigel and I spent time together on a road verge, taking photos on his cellphone.

I Don’t Understand

“I wrote this poem this morning after an unsettled night haunted by the knowledge that a line has been crossed in our country and there is no going back.”

— Wendy Montrose (March 20, 2019)

I don’t understand

how a man can look at another

and see a lesser man

when he breathes the same air

loves, laughs and weeps

bleeds red.

I don’t understand

how a man can look at another

and see a life of no value

that is his for the taking,

that no loss would be felt.

I don’t understand

how a man can look at himself

and not see those who’s blood runs in his veins

the English, Maori or Chinese

the Christian, Sikh or Muslim.

I don’t understand.

— Copyright © Wendy Montrose

Wendy shared her poem I Don’t Understand via the post Never speak his name! To read the full content of her post click on the link.

Wendy blogs at Dream on Farm

Posted by Liz, photo by Liz&Nigel. Poem written by Wendy Montrose.

Exploring Colour (2019)

