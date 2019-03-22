Hiding in Plain Sight Advertisements Share this:TwitterFacebookLike this:Like Loading... Related 5 thoughts on “Hiding in Plain Sight” Add yours Beautifully framed. LikeLike Reply I love the bright orange color and its wonderful texture, which provides a unique background for your subject. I am not certain, but the really long legs make me wonder if your subject might be a harvestman rather than a spider. Harvestmen, also known as daddy-long-legs, are from the same class Arachnida as spiders and scorpions. Here’s a link to more info about harvestmen in New Zealand that you can check out and see what you think. http://soilbugs.massey.ac.nz/opiliones.php LikeLike Reply Yaayyy looks like a spider!🌱 LikeLiked by 1 person Reply Sure is 🙂 LikeLiked by 1 person Reply Beautiful picture Liz loved the contrast 💕 LikeLike Reply Leave a Reply Cancel reply Enter your comment here... Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in: Email (required) (Address never made public) Name (required) Website You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. ( Log Out / Change ) You are commenting using your Google account. ( Log Out / Change ) You are commenting using your Twitter account. ( Log Out / Change ) You are commenting using your Facebook account. ( Log Out / Change ) Cancel Connecting to %s Notify me of new comments via email.
Beautifully framed.
LikeLike
I love the bright orange color and its wonderful texture, which provides a unique background for your subject. I am not certain, but the really long legs make me wonder if your subject might be a harvestman rather than a spider. Harvestmen, also known as daddy-long-legs, are from the same class Arachnida as spiders and scorpions. Here’s a link to more info about harvestmen in New Zealand that you can check out and see what you think. http://soilbugs.massey.ac.nz/opiliones.php
LikeLike
Yaayyy looks like a spider!🌱
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sure is 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
Beautiful picture Liz loved the contrast 💕
LikeLike