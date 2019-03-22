Hiding in Plain Sight

spot_the_spider

Advertisements

5 thoughts on “Hiding in Plain Sight

Add yours

  2. I love the bright orange color and its wonderful texture, which provides a unique background for your subject. I am not certain, but the really long legs make me wonder if your subject might be a harvestman rather than a spider. Harvestmen, also known as daddy-long-legs, are from the same class Arachnida as spiders and scorpions. Here’s a link to more info about harvestmen in New Zealand that you can check out and see what you think. http://soilbugs.massey.ac.nz/opiliones.php

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Create a website or blog at WordPress.com

Up ↑

%d bloggers like this: