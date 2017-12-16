Christmas in New Zealand is in summer so I’ve been really enjoying photos posted by those of you overseas who have had early, or even rare, snowfalls.
So I’ve put together a Christmas Snow post to celebrate and share your lovely snow photos that I’ve enjoyed so much. All photos used with permission.
My leading photo is taken by Pete Hillman from Staffordshire, UK. He’s been doing a “Narnia” series and I particularly love this one with its view deep into the snowy woods. Utterly compelling and simply magic!
Click on the photo, then click again, to get the full impact
Taken by Pete Hillman, Staffordshire (UK)
From: Vision Of Narnia | Blog: Pete Hillman’s Nature Photography
Another photo taken in Staffordshire UK…
Two swans resting on a snow encrusted bank by a frozen canal, Chasewater Country Park. Check out Helen’s post to see some scenes where she’s taken autumn and winter photos of the same scene just a month apart. Very interesting to see the transformation.
Taken by Helen Begg, Staffordshire (UK)
From: Transition to Winter | Blog: A Quiet Word
“Only once every so many years does Austin get a little snow.” …
Click on photo to enlarge.
Fruits of the yaupon tree (Ilex vomitoria).
Taken by Steve Schwartzman, Austin (Texas, USA)
From: White | Blog: Portraits of Wildflowers
Cozy Cabin Winter Wonderland. Watercolour by Jodi McKinney
Click on photo to enlarge.
“When finished, I thought it would make a lovely Christmas or Holiday Card or even thank you note for holiday gifts, so I’ve added this painting and prints and cards to our McKinneyX2Designs Etsy shop.”
By Jodi McKinney from Mars (Pittsburgh, Pennsylvannia USA)
From: Cozy Cabin Winter Wonderland | Blog: The Creative Life In Between
“Even during and after our first snowstorm of the season with about 5 inches of wet snow, these tough little flowers hung on, looking as fresh as ever.”
Click on photo to enlarge.
Taken by Mary Anne Borge, New Jersey (USA)
From: Bewitching Witch-hazel | Blog: The Natural Web
“Sunday morning brought a beautiful sunrise and I ventured out before the snow would begin to melt and fall from the trees and while most of the world was still asleep. I walked the streets around my home, taking in the stillness and capturing the morning beauty. ”
Taken by Lisa aka DailyMusings, New Jersey (USA)
From: First Snow | Blog: A Day In The Life
“The weekend forecast called for a dusting of snow over the Atlanta area that ended up dropping nine inches in our neck of the woods.” … “Needless to say, I took advantage of the opportunity to get some snowy bird photos, a rarity here in ‘Hotlanta!'”
Click on photo to enlarge.
Taken by Kathy Doremus, Atlanta (Georgia, USA)
From: A Fortunate Mis-forecast | Blog: Backyard Bird Nerd
Robin (UK)
Taken by Nicky Rowberry, The Shire (UK)
From: From Green to White | Blog: Too Lazy To Weed
“The papery Physalis lanterns are bright spots of colour in the frosty garden.”
Click on photo to enlarge.
“Known in English as Chinese Lanterns, Physalis alkekengi is inconspicuous in flower but eye catching as soon as the fruit form in their protective outer cases. Although they look similar to the related Cape Gooseberries, the fruit inside the ‘lanterns’ are not edible so it’s no loss to leave them to brighten a wintery garden.”
Taken by Judith
From: Frosted Lanterns | Blog: Beyond the Window Box
Posted by Exploring Colour (2017). All images used with permission.
Benjamin is ecstatic : “That’s my Jodi’s picture of Santa’s house!” Very happy to see Jodi’s photo with her comments. We both adored the “birds sitting in the snow.” I love the Chinese Lanterns, my Gram grew them and used them in dried arrangements many years ago. Beautiful photos, each and every one. Thank-you x 2.
LikeLike
Lovely idea. I think it’s funny that you are enjoying our snows while we enjoy your flowers.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Its fantastic to be able to share in both seasons!
LikeLike
A great round up – some familiar faces here and some new gardening blogs for me to follow. Thank you!
LikeLiked by 1 person
You’re welcome! I’m glad you found some new things here too!
LikeLike
Thanks for including the photo Liz. You’ve made a lovely collection there.
LikeLiked by 1 person
My pleasure Helen, and thank you!
LikeLike
Wonderful snow collection, Liz. A good fix for me without getting that cold!
LikeLiked by 1 person
True! Thanks Ellen!
LikeLike
Nice to see classic snow photographs…from afar
LikeLiked by 1 person
yes… from afar! we’re having very warm weather right now!
LikeLike
I’m gonna have to check out that Narnia blog!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Hope you do Kathy! I enjoy all of Pete’s work very much!
LikeLike
Oh what a beautiful collection. Hard to imagine Christmas in summer weather but fun to think about.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Its very ‘opposite’ isn’t it 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
Exactly opposite 🙃
LikeLike