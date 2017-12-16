Christmas in New Zealand is in summer so I’ve been really enjoying photos posted by those of you overseas who have had early, or even rare, snowfalls.

So I’ve put together a Christmas Snow post to celebrate and share your lovely snow photos that I’ve enjoyed so much. All photos used with permission.

My leading photo is taken by Pete Hillman from Staffordshire, UK. He’s been doing a “Narnia” series and I particularly love this one with its view deep into the snowy woods. Utterly compelling and simply magic!

Taken by Pete Hillman, Staffordshire (UK)

Taken by Pete Hillman, Staffordshire (UK)

From: Vision Of Narnia | Blog: Pete Hillman’s Nature Photography

Another photo taken in Staffordshire UK…

Two swans resting on a snow encrusted bank by a frozen canal, Chasewater Country Park. Check out Helen’s post to see some scenes where she’s taken autumn and winter photos of the same scene just a month apart. Very interesting to see the transformation.

Taken by Helen Begg, Staffordshire (UK)

From: Transition to Winter | Blog: A Quiet Word

“Only once every so many years does Austin get a little snow.” …

Click on photo to enlarge.

Fruits of the yaupon tree (Ilex vomitoria).

Taken by Steve Schwartzman, Austin (Texas, USA)

From: White | Blog: Portraits of Wildflowers

Cozy Cabin Winter Wonderland. Watercolour by Jodi McKinney

Click on photo to enlarge.

“When finished, I thought it would make a lovely Christmas or Holiday Card or even thank you note for holiday gifts, so I’ve added this painting and prints and cards to our McKinneyX2Designs Etsy shop.”

By Jodi McKinney from Mars (Pittsburgh, Pennsylvannia USA)

From: Cozy Cabin Winter Wonderland | Blog: The Creative Life In Between

“Even during and after our first snowstorm of the season with about 5 inches of wet snow, these tough little flowers hung on, looking as fresh as ever.”

Click on photo to enlarge.

Taken by Mary Anne Borge, New Jersey (USA)

From: Bewitching Witch-hazel | Blog: The Natural Web

“Sunday morning brought a beautiful sunrise and I ventured out before the snow would begin to melt and fall from the trees and while most of the world was still asleep. I walked the streets around my home, taking in the stillness and capturing the morning beauty. ”

Taken by Lisa aka DailyMusings, New Jersey (USA)

From: First Snow | Blog: A Day In The Life

“The weekend forecast called for a dusting of snow over the Atlanta area that ended up dropping nine inches in our neck of the woods.” … “Needless to say, I took advantage of the opportunity to get some snowy bird photos, a rarity here in ‘Hotlanta!'”

Click on photo to enlarge.

Taken by Kathy Doremus, Atlanta (Georgia, USA)

From: A Fortunate Mis-forecast | Blog: Backyard Bird Nerd

Robin (UK)

Taken by Nicky Rowberry, The Shire (UK)

From: From Green to White | Blog: Too Lazy To Weed

“The papery Physalis lanterns are bright spots of colour in the frosty garden.”

Click on photo to enlarge.

“Known in English as Chinese Lanterns, Physalis alkekengi is inconspicuous in flower but eye catching as soon as the fruit form in their protective outer cases. Although they look similar to the related Cape Gooseberries, the fruit inside the ‘lanterns’ are not edible so it’s no loss to leave them to brighten a wintery garden.”

Taken by Judith

From: Frosted Lanterns | Blog: Beyond the Window Box

Posted by Exploring Colour (2017). All images used with permission.

