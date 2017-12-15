Five Eyes: Mark Berkery (non-spiders!)

My last Five Eyes post featured five fascinating spider images taken by Mark Berkery from Queensland, Australia. While searching his blog I’d picked up a number of non-spider images too, and I have Mark’s permission to also share these.

In addition, the very last (6th) image in this post is a “bonus” image. I found it during my search and couldn’t bear to not share it – it’s really magic!

For more great macro images of small Australian wildlife I recommend you visit Mark’s blog – the photos I’ve presented are just a tiny selection from his amazing collection and he regularly posts new images as well.

Mark Berkery’s blog home is Nature’s Place.

Click on ANY image below to enlarge. Under each image is a link to the original blog-post in which the image appeared.

Blog: Macro Nature Photography

Blog: Green Lady Lacewing

The “Dragon Salad” post that this image comes from is well worth a visit so that you can see the other images of this Dragon. Just click on this link…

Blog: Dragon Salad

Blog: Macro Illustrated

Blog: Macro Nature Illustrated

Blog: Macro Illustrated

Posted by Exploring Colour (2017). All images taken by Mark Berkery.



Advertisements