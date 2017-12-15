Five Eyes: Mark Berkery (non-spiders!)

My last Five Eyes post featured five fascinating spider images taken by Mark Berkery from Queensland, Australia. While searching his blog I’d picked up a number of non-spider images too, and I have Mark’s permission to also share these.

In addition, the very last (6th) image in this post is a “bonus” image. I found it during my search and couldn’t bear to not share it – it’s really magic!

For more great macro images of small Australian wildlife I recommend you visit Mark’s blog – the photos I’ve presented are just a tiny selection from his amazing collection and he regularly posts new images as well.

Mark Berkery’s blog home is Nature’s Place.

Click on ANY image below to enlarge. Under each image is a link to the original blog-post in which the image appeared.

8-1-p1110728_filtered-mark-berkery

Blog:  Macro Nature Photography

p1110878_filtered

Blog:  Green Lady Lacewing

 

p1180897_mark-berkery_filtered-ni_2

The “Dragon Salad” post that this image comes from is well worth a visit so that you can see the other images of this Dragon. Just click on this link…

Blog:  Dragon Salad

p1100169_filtered-mark-berkery1
Young Leaf-cutter Bees in the afternoon, it’s how they sleep – gripping the grass stem.

Blog:  Macro Illustrated

p1370558_filtered

Blog:  Macro Nature Illustrated

p1000176-mark-berkery
Fly at night, carry that raindrop …

Blog:   Macro Illustrated

Posted by Exploring Colour (2017). All images taken by Mark Berkery.

Advertisements

One thought on “Five Eyes: Mark Berkery (non-spiders!)

Add yours

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Create a website or blog at WordPress.com

Up ↑

%d bloggers like this: