Dyers Chamomile

Attractive flowers at the herb garden in Dunedin Botanic Garden. I think they’re Dyer’s Chamomile in yellow, lemon and white-petalled forms. 15 January. Anthemis tinctoria. New Zealand.

Three clumps of bright daisy flowers, planted adjacent to one another. All the flowers have yellow centres. The foremost are very bright yellow flowers, the middle clump has lemon petals, the last clump has white petals. Around them is stone crazy-paving.

Text and photo by Liz; Exploring Colour (2023)