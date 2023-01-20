Dyers Chamomile

Attractive flowers at the herb garden in Dunedin Botanic Garden. I think they’re Dyer’s Chamomile in yellow, lemon and white-petalled forms. 15 January. Anthemis tinctoria. New Zealand.

Three clumps of bright daisy flowers, planted adjacent to one another. All the flowers have yellow centres. The foremost are very bright yellow flowers, the middle clump has lemon petals, the last clump has white petals. Around them is stone crazy-paving.

Text and photo by Liz; Exploring Colour (2023)

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Create a website or blog at WordPress.com

Up ↑

%d bloggers like this: