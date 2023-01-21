Colours Lined Up

Dunedin Botanic Garden, colour beds and knot garden.

Photos taken 15 January. New Zealand

For information on the knot garden:

Traditional design stands test of time

A series of large rectangular garden beds surrounded by green mown lawn where each bed features flowers of a different colour. Foreground bed is purple, followed by yellow, red and then white. After the white is a blue bed (unseen in the photo). Beyond are trees and blue sky. The colour beds are arranged in line, and they parallel a length of wide sealed path.

Part of the knot garden with shaped low box hedges, in-planted with summer-flowering plants in bloom. The flowers are mostly white with touches of dusky pink, and are well above the hedge height. “The design of the knot garden at Dunedin Botanic Garden is based on the Shakespeare garden in Stratford-upon-Avon in England.”

Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2023)