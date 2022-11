Amazing Azalea! Yesterday at Blue Mountain Nurseries in Tapanui, West Otago. New Zealand.

Deciduous azalea bred by Lionel de Rothschild, founder of Exbury Gardens (England), registered in 1947. Awarded Rhododendron of the Year in 2007 from the American Rhododendron Society.

~ fyi good plant info page at Missouri Botanical Garden

Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2022)