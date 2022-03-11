Dawn Colour

This morning I was surprised by a colourful sky outside and Nigel told me he’d already taken a photo. The colours were less bright by the time I got out but I still got a couple of interesting shots. The first pic is the bright shot taken by Nigel, looking east to the Blue Mountains and also catching the reflection on our car! Tapanui, West Otago, New Zealand.

~ click on any photo to enlarge

My first shot, looking down our street toward the town centre. This view is west so it’s surprising how colourful it is! It actually looks a bit ominous, potentially stormy, but we’ve had nothing more than a very gusty afternoon wind thus far.

Looking north. The sheep are back in the empty section next to our cottage. I just took this pic because it’s typical of small rural towns like ours to have sheep grazing empty sections and I thought you might be interested 🙂

Text by Liz; photos by Nigel and Liz; Exploring Colour (2022)