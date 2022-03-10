Nicotiana sylvestris

These are eye-catching flowers and I’m always excited to find them! I took the photos yesterday at Dunedin Botanic Garden. While double-checking their name I found a very helpful info page from North Carolina State -Extension. The plant comes from Argentina; two common names are ‘White Tobacco’ and ‘White Shooting Stars’. I hadn’t heard of the latter name and absolutely love it! Attracts hummingbirds, butterflies and moths.. and has an “intoxicating fragrance” ~although not while I was there! I suspect the fragrance might be a night-time thing. Dunedin, New Zealand.

White Shooting Stars

~ click on any photo to enlarge

Following image is cropped from the one above..

Would love to hear from anyone who has a story about these flowers to share with me .. maybe you have them in your garden, you’ve enjoyed their perfume or you’ve seen hummingbirds visit them etc. ??? Please tell me all about it in the comment section below.

Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2022)

  1. Hi Liz – One of my grandmothers would always have a few of these in her garden, and just as you suspected, it’s at night that you smell them, on a warm humid night the fragrance will fill the whole yard.

