Going Golden

This street is on the northern edge of town and on a good day in New Zealand that means the sunny end of town. After I failed to get a decent photo of the little red tree (mentioned in yesterday’s post) I wandered along here and got busy taking photos. Very enjoyable! Tapanui, West Otago, New Zealand.

Click on any photo to enlarge.

Cemetery Road. The name’s a bit unfortunate but there’s plenty of streets in NZ with this name. The hills beyond are the Blue Mountains and they occasionally get covered in snow, winter and early spring. They’ve had a dusting already this year.

Most deciduous trees in NZ are exotic, few natives are deciduous.

Someone appears to be constructing a farm shed …

A view looking back the way I’d come.

I lingered until the sun sank low and the scene turned golden!

While here I took some nice foliage shots so this is an intro to the street. More pics to come 😀

Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2021)