My title is a nod to the famous hymn How Great Thou Art and finding this little scene at Dunedin Botanic Garden (New Zealand) filled me with awesome wonder and my soul did sing! This wonderful tree cultivar has its share of fame in gardening circles too, Cercis canadensis ‘Forest Pansy’.

This is also my contribution to the Lens-Artists Photo Challenge #146: Focusing on the Details.

My thanks to Chris Mosseau (Canada) for posting Raindrops on Tulips for the challenge – do have a look if you like tulips ~and who doesn’t? It was his post that inspired me to take part.

I came upon this dear little tree as I climbed the path heading up to the Rhododendron and Maple garden, in the high part of Dunedin Botanic Garden. Photos taken 28 April 2021 (autumn in NZ).

Click on any photo to enlarge.

Cercis canadensis ‘Forest Pansy’. Dunedin Botanic Garden, New Zealand.

I glanced downward and what I saw made me gasp with excitement …

~ water drops like jewels!

But for those who know how to listen,

the existence of every single thing in this cosmos sings,

“Love is at work here.”

~bishop jake owensby, in Why We’re Here

Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2021)