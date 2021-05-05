Colour Change

This is the lemon-coloured tree from my recent Lemon and Lime post but now it’s more like orange! It was nearly sunset when I took the photos and the orange colour was stronger. I noticed the tree from my On Fire post has already dropped most of its leaves. And today has been a lovely blue sky autumn day. Tapanui, West Otago, New Zealand.

Update on the little red tree: it’s now gone very red but I got there slightly too late and larger trees were blocking most of the late sunshine so I wasn’t able to capture much glow. But here it is anyway.

Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2021)