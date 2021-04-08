Catching Contrast

My autumn morning walk revealed various actors taking centre stage with no audition required; stars oblivious to their starring role, their transitory performance orchestrated by nature’s play of contrast, light and shadow. These photos were taken on a single morning walk from my home in Tapanui, West Otago, New Zealand. It was a beautiful day and I took over 300 photos, these 15 are just a small selection! Photos taken 29 March 2021.

Click on any photo to enlarge.

Foliage below a dahlia I was photographing; more showy than the dahlia!

Dahlias and colchicum (autumn crocus).

Stream of colour, same colchicum as in the above photo.

Small-leaved foliage in the spotlight.

The woodland field also featured star bovine performers.

Sometimes it’s surprising where nature directs the spotlight.

Gunnera leaves aglow, our local plant nursery’s water storage pond.

Spider webs on show, and an interesting gate shadow.

Leading actors make their debut in orderly procession.

Backlit golden pine tree.

Backlit birch against a gorgeous clear blue sky.

These bright colchicum cheerfully dispel any hint of moodiness.

Time to shine for a lovely dahlia bloom.

This sheep .. nonchalantly oblivious to its stand-out solo performance.

Not so the dynamic duo.

~The End~

Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2021)