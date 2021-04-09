Golden Needles

While preparing this photo-post of a local golden pine, I searched online for “golden needles”. Turns out there’s a tea called ‘Golden Needle’ and even ‘Golden Eyebrow’. Later, on twitter I found another tea named ‘Golden Monkey’, apparently it’s delicious! For anyone interested, these teas are produced by Silk Road Teas.

The golden pine tree is in Tapanui, West Otago, New Zealand.

~ photos taken 29 Mar 2021

These autumn leaves were in the vicinity but not in close proximity to the pine.

Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2021)

