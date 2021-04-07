Very Pretty Turkey

We were nearing the end of our visit to Maple Glen Garden on Easter Sunday when I spotted the prettiest turkey I’ve ever seen and wandered over to take photos. There were two turkeys on the grass by a little woodland and a few chooks and guinea fowl within the woodland. The turkeys tolerated my presence for a short while and then rejoined their pals. Southland, New Zealand. 04 April 2021.

Click on any photo to enlarge.

Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2021)

  1. They’re very different from the turkeys you would see on farms over here – and very different habitat too.

