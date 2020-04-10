Colour from Dunedin

Dunedin, New Zealand. A city we love to visit but we won’t be doing that for a few weeks due to Covid-19 lockdown. The weather was lovely and sunny today and this evening Ali Clarke from Dunedin tweeted this beautiful evening photo. I have permission to share it with you here.

Credit: Ali Clarke  @clarke_ali

ac_dunedin_sunset_10Apr

I looked for another Dunedin photo to share – here’s a lovely rose we saw in Dunedin Botanic Garden taken by Nigel on 27 Feb 2020, ‘Jubilee Celebration’.

WE  LOVE  DUNEDIN.     WE  MISS  DUNEDIN.

Text by Liz, top photo- Ali Clarke, last photo- Nigel. Exploring Colour (2020)

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Create a website or blog at WordPress.com

Up ↑

%d bloggers like this: