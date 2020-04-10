Colour from Dunedin

Dunedin, New Zealand. A city we love to visit but we won’t be doing that for a few weeks due to Covid-19 lockdown. The weather was lovely and sunny today and this evening Ali Clarke from Dunedin tweeted this beautiful evening photo. I have permission to share it with you here.

Credit: Ali Clarke @clarke_ali

I looked for another Dunedin photo to share – here’s a lovely rose we saw in Dunedin Botanic Garden taken by Nigel on 27 Feb 2020, ‘Jubilee Celebration’.

WE LOVE DUNEDIN. WE MISS DUNEDIN.

Text by Liz, top photo- Ali Clarke, last photo- Nigel. Exploring Colour (2020)