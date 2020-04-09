Looking on the Bright Side

While lockdown in New Zealand is immensely restrictive, the number of new Covid-19 cases today was only 29. Since lockdown the number of new cases each day has been: 78, 85, 83, 63, 76, 58, 61, 89, 71, 82, 89, 67, 54, 50, and today only 29. I feel relieved. We’re getting the lower numbers despite the authorities doing MORE testing.
The combined overall number of cases is 1,239 (tally includes some people who’ve now recovered)
There are 14 people in hospital, with four in ICU.
Sadly there’s been one death to date – but just the one.
Today was mostly a grey day and a bit cheerless so I’ve chosen to post some lovely bright images I’ve had on my laptop for a while – from Nigel 🙂
This first image you can enlarge if you want – click on photo to enlarge
Nigel took this in Gore Gardens, Southland when we were there on 24 Feb 2020. We don’t know what the tree is – let me know in the comments if you know!
Another photo for me because I liked the tree, unusual foliage.
In Queens Park, Invercargill I found this unusual rose, for a split-second I thought it was a hibiscus. I showed Nigel and he got these photos.
Rose named ‘Eye of the Tiger’, two photos taken 24 Feb 2020
More recently – evening walk along a highway near home that we wouldn’t normally walk because there’d be lots of big trucks but now hardly any traffic. Nigel found these toadstools. They were looking pretty in just-before-sunset light.
A graph made public today, showing the projected trajectory of Covid-19 in NZ if we’d done nothing versus the trajectory we’re on now after lockdown.
By scientists from Te Pūnaha Matatini (University of Auckland and Collaborative Partners). Click on the graph to enlarge. For those who like to get into the nitty-gritty the whole scientfic report appears to be available as a pdf HERE
New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern … “Instead of the horrific scenes we have seen abroad, we are at 1,239 cases, and the total number of cases has fallen for the last four days with 29 new cases today, the lowest daily number of cases since March 23, before the lockdown began. We are turning a corner, and your commitment means our plan is working.” — New modelling reveals the impact of lockdown, and the hopes for elimination / Toby Manhire [link to article]
This morning I found a CNN Tonight broadcast via Twitter about New Zealand’s response to Covid-19, interesting overview:
CNN’s Ivan Watson investigates New Zealand’s strategies to curb the pandemic.
I hope you stay safe and well over Easter. It’s already Thurs night here – Good Friday isn’t far away for me. STAY HOME, STAY SAFE.
Text by Liz, photos by Nigel; Exploring Colour (2020)
Lovely images, Liz and Nigel. That rose is gorgeous.
Your country’s leadership is remarkable and the people too for doing what is necessary to defeat the virus. WIsh I could say the same for here. Our peak is yet to come and as long as people continue to disobey recommendations it will continue to spread.
Those toadstools appear to be Amanitas. They are NOT edible so don’t even consider it.
Love the beautiful colors, Liz. My eyes keep returning to that spectacular rose.
Oh I’m glad you liked the colors Mike! And that rose was something else … a real stand-out!
We are still in the season of bright colors and I hope to keep featuring them. As you probably have noticed, I have had a lot more flowers this year than usual as I stay closer to home.
Beautiful rich colours here, Liz. Beautiful! We all need some brightness in our lives right now.
Yes we sure do Peter. Take care!
