Merry Stachys, Bumble Bees

The bumble bees were loving the Stachys byzantina (lamb’s ears) when we wandered close for a look on Christmas Day 2019. The attention was too much for some but others stayed for the photo op.

Mediterranean Garden, Dunedin Botanic Garden, New Zealand.

First two photos taken by Liz, last photo by Nigel.

Detail crop from photo taken by Nigel.

Text by Liz, photos by Liz and Nigel; Exploring Colour (2020)

