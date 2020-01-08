Blue On Blue, Dunedin NZ

bovine_head_dun_city
Several identical tile pictures adorn the wall of this corner shop in central Dunedin, New Zealand. Nigel mused it’d probably been a butcher shop, I’m guessing he’s right. Liz, 29 Dec 2019.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Create a website or blog at WordPress.com

Up ↑

%d bloggers like this: