Middlemarch Cycles

The Taieri Gorge Railway trip we did on 29 December 2019 was a return trip from Dunedin to Middlemarch, a country town way out on the outer edge of Dunedin and almost into Central Otago. We had 45 minutes at our disposal and had time to walk to a favourite cafe as well as take a few photos. New Zealand.

Middlemarch is at one end of the now famous Central Otago Rail Trail (cycle trail). It goes all the way to Clyde.

As we left the Middlemarch railway station we found this … clever!

Water cycle

Water tank for supplying steam locomotives. Note there’s a church in the far background, the last photo in this post is a photo of that church.

We really enjoyed seeing the old wooden water tank.

My resulting photo. There’s a little picnic park in the background.

Beyond the picnic park is a community garden and this cycle is on the fence.

Growing cycle.

We liked this church very much and I loved the art deco style gate. The church had no sign, perhaps it’s now in private ownership.

Text by Liz, photos by Nigel and Liz; Exploring Colour (2020)

