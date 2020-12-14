Lambs-Ears or Stachys byzantina is a cute plant that most of you will already be familiar with. It has silver furry foliage and is widely grown in gardens. I took these photos on 08 December 2020 in the Dunedin Botanic Gardens. It was flowering and being visited by bumblebees. New Zealand.

Click on any photo to enlarge.

I like the form of the flower heads.

They cover an extensive bank area that’s behind a large rock retaining wall, in the Mediterranean Garden.

I’ve previously posted photos of this area, taken Christmas Day 2019. It was extremely busy with visiting bumblebees that day!

Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2020)