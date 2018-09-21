Sweet Spring

Pink spring blossom found in my home town of Gore recently. The first photo is one of three painted rocks placed in an out-of-the-way place near the Gore Gardens by a kindergarten. The pretty rocks had been donated by a local rest home. The words are in Maori and English “Stand tall with confidence”.
Gore, Southland, New Zealand. Taken by Liz 12 Sept 2018
#InThePink for Square in September hosted by BeckyB.
Real blossom in a street not far from our home. Taken by Liz 11 Sept 2018
As I photographed the blossom I was blissfully unaware I’d got into Nigel’s sights!
The splendid cherry blossom above is on one of our walking routes into town from home. Taken by Nigel 11 Sept 2018
If we take a different route we walk down this street with a whole avenue of cherry blossom. Here I’ve turned to get the shot as we leave the street. The water tower is part of a processing facility for the town. Taken by Liz 15 Sept 2018
Text by Liz, Photos by Liz and Nigel; Exploring Colour (2018)
I love Cherry Blossoms!! So pretty and that stone is really cool too. A great quote! Thanks for sharing!
Lovely cherry blossom – we have one here and every year I hope it doesn’t get windy, or it’ll be gone all too quickly. The rock is a sweet idea!
The glories of spring! Those blossoms are a wonderful pink, Liz.
Ooh what a fabulous Street it must be to live on with all the cherry blossom. 😊 And loving you are in the snap too!
PS forgot to say loving the rock too. My second painted one of the day 😁
I love that! Pretty in pink!
I love it too Pepix…each year I hope it won’t be too windy in springtime. A bit of bad weather and its all gone before you know it!
