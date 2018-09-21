Sweet Spring

Pink spring blossom found in my home town of Gore recently. The first photo is one of three painted rocks placed in an out-of-the-way place near the Gore Gardens by a kindergarten. The pretty rocks had been donated by a local rest home. The words are in Maori and English “Stand tall with confidence”.

Gore, Southland, New Zealand. Taken by Liz 12 Sept 2018

#InThePink for Square in September hosted by BeckyB.

rsz_pink_blossom_01_750sq

Real blossom in a street not far from our home. Taken by Liz 11 Sept 2018

rsz_pink_blossom_02_750sq

As I photographed the blossom I was blissfully unaware I’d got into Nigel’s sights!

rsz_pink_blossom_03

The splendid cherry blossom above is on one of our walking routes into town from home. Taken by Nigel 11 Sept 2018

If we take a different route we walk down this street with a whole avenue of cherry blossom. Here I’ve turned to get the shot as we leave the street. The water tower is part of a processing facility for the town. Taken by Liz 15 Sept 2018

rsz_pink_blossom_04

Text by Liz, Photos by Liz and Nigel; Exploring Colour (2018)

  2. Lovely cherry blossom – we have one here and every year I hope it doesn’t get windy, or it’ll be gone all too quickly. The rock is a sweet idea!

