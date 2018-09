Morris Minor 1000 with the name “Gladys” written neatly in red, right-hand side at the back. Dicey, yet very endearing. The white and red colour scheme looked great! We found Gladys by chance when we parked at Queens Park, Invercargill.

Photos taken by Liz 08 Sept 2018. Southland, New Zealand

I also posted a somewhat surreal photo of the interior, yesterday.

Text and Photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2018)

