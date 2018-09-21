Spread The Word

Stand Tall With Confidence. I’ve shown you two of the three painted rocks that I found near Gore Public Gardens. In this post I’ll show you all the photos I took – you’ll see a new rock and a picture of where they were sitting when I found them.

The three painted rocks were placed by a kindergarten in an out-of-the-way place near the Gore Gardens; the pretty rocks had been donated by a local rest home. The words on them are in Maori and English.

Gore is in Southland, New Zealand. Photos taken by Liz 12 Sept 2018

Stand Tall With Confidence

painted rocks painted rocks painted rocks painted rocks pompom daisies nearby

The colourful pompom daisies are part of a long garden bed by the street that’s full of these colourful flowers, near to the water connection and painted rocks.

Here’s a larger pic of the butterfly rock

Large photo of dragonfly rock

Large photo of pink flower rock

Here are links to two blog-posts with photos of painted rocks in other communities:

Artsy Rocks | by Candice of This Made Me Smile Today (Canada)

Kindness Rocks | by Tanja of Tanja Britton (Colorado, USA)

Text and Photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2018)

Advertisements