Spread The Word

Stand Tall With Confidence. I’ve shown you two of the three painted rocks that I found near Gore Public Gardens. In this post I’ll show you all the photos I took – you’ll see a new rock and a picture of where they were sitting when I found them.
The three painted rocks were placed by a kindergarten in an out-of-the-way place near the Gore Gardens; the pretty rocks had been donated by a local rest home. The words on them are in Maori and English.
Gore is in Southland, New Zealand. Photos taken by Liz 12 Sept 2018
Stand Tall With Confidence
The colourful pompom daisies are part of a long garden bed by the street that’s full of these colourful flowers, near to the water connection and painted rocks.
Here’s a larger pic of the butterfly rock
Large photo of dragonfly rock
Large photo of pink flower rock
Text and Photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2018)
