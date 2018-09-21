Reds and Yellows

Saturday September 15, I’d spent some time wandering around in town in the morning and then in the afternoon we’d decided to pay a visit to the beautiful Southland private garden named Maple Glen. I had these photos in separate folders and looking at them last night I realised that I have some interesting red-yellow variations from both locations. It surprised me to see them; now that it’s Spring what I’m generally seeing is lots of pink, white, and pure yellow.

The town of Gore and the Maple Glen garden are both in Southland, New Zealand

Reds and Yellows from 15 September

Peeling paint and lichen on a pole at the Gore Bowls Club

Polyanthus and pansies, Gore Public Gardens

This golden pheasant was following us around at Maple Glen!

Crown Imperials Fritillaria imperialis at Maple Glen

No red but the Skunk Cabbage does go nice with the yellow Crown Imperials!

I finish with another shot of the peeling paint and lichen 🙂

I did a couple of Maple Glen posts back in winter, part one and part two

Hope you enjoyed these “reds and yellows” found in Spring 🙂

Text and Photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2018)

