Saturday September 15, I’d spent some time wandering around in town in the morning and then in the afternoon we’d decided to pay a visit to the beautiful Southland private garden named Maple Glen. I had these photos in separate folders and looking at them last night I realised that I have some interesting red-yellow variations from both locations. It surprised me to see them; now that it’s Spring what I’m generally seeing is lots of pink, white, and pure yellow.
The town of Gore and the Maple Glen garden are both in Southland, New Zealand
Reds and Yellows from 15 September
Peeling paint and lichen on a pole at the Gore Bowls Club
Polyanthus and pansies, Gore Public Gardens
This golden pheasant was following us around at Maple Glen!
Crown Imperials Fritillaria imperialis at Maple Glen
No red but the Skunk Cabbage does go nice with the yellow Crown Imperials!
I finish with another shot of the peeling paint and lichen 🙂
I did a couple of Maple Glen posts back in winter, part one and part two
Hope you enjoyed these “reds and yellows” found in Spring 🙂
Text and Photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2018)
What lovely photos! The pheasant is gorgeous!
Maple Glen has at least half-a-dozen of these pheasants although only the boys are very brightly coloured like this. They run around free. Such a treat to see them free to roam. I’ve only ever seen them in aviaries before!
Lucky you! Thank you for sharing.
Its always a pleasure to have you visit! Thank you. 🙂 🙂
Love these colors, but the bird stole my heart.
I think he’s a heart-breaker! They have many more. Last time we visited Maple Glen, in winter, there were at least half-a-dozen of them that we came across. They were all chasing eachother, I’m guessing it was pairing up time for the mating season!
That pheasant is spectacular.
He’s handsome and he knew it! He followed us around when we started on our walk. Sometimes he’d run ahead, darting forward with a motion somewhat reminiscent of a rat! He looked hilarious!
New Zealand is beautiful
Thank you Pooja, NZ is a very beautiful place to live. May I ask where you come from?
India 🙂
Haha..you are from such an enormous country and we are just the opposite. You’re in a city?
Yes a very enormous one. But we Indians in general have this connection with you through cricket.
I know little about cricket..I imagine a NZ cricket team would hardly stand a chance of winning over an Indian team!!!
I have a friend who lived there for studies. I met him a months ago. But the meeting was too short for him to explain all about his days there
