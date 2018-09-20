Dragonfly: In The Pink The kindergarten placed pretty rocks gifted from a rest home in an out-of-the-way place near the Gore Gardens and I found them! The words are in Maori and English. Gore, Southland, New Zealand. #InThePink for Square in September hosted by BeckyB. Taken by Liz 12 Sept 2018 Advertisements Share this:TwitterFacebookGoogleLike this:Like Loading... Related 2 thoughts on “Dragonfly: In The Pink” Add yours Excellent advice from them . . .. and such a wonderful pink square LikeLiked by 1 person Reply Thanks so much Becky!! LikeLiked by 1 person Reply Leave a Reply Cancel reply Enter your comment here... Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in: Email (required) (Address never made public) Name (required) Website You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. ( Log Out / Change ) You are commenting using your Google+ account. ( Log Out / Change ) You are commenting using your Twitter account. ( Log Out / Change ) You are commenting using your Facebook account. ( Log Out / Change ) Cancel Connecting to %s Notify me of new comments via email.
Excellent advice from them . . .. and such a wonderful pink square
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thanks so much Becky!!
LikeLiked by 1 person