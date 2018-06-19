Here’s The Catch: Predator and Prey

The reality of the natural world is that some creatures eat other creatures to survive. Nature photographers spend a lot of time outside and sometimes capture dramatic moments in the struggle for survival. Their photos and stories may shock us but we can learn so much from these encounters – animals seem capable of much more planning, strategy and applied knowledge than what most of us humans ever give them credit for.

** Click on any photo to view large-size version **

Note: Each photographer’s website/blog is listed at the bottom of this blog-post.

Mike Powell | Snake catches catfish | 20 July, 2017

Story plus 5 Photos showing the snake in various positions holding his catch, all the time in the water, until all of a sudden the snake somehow ingests the large fish and the last photo shows the snake with only the fish tail sticking out of its mouth!

Ted Jennings | Great Blue Heron, Water Snake, All About Location | 01 March, 2018

Ted Jennings | Dolphin With A Difficult Stranding | 02 Dec, 2017

Story plus 8 Photos in the form of a gallery sequence that shows the dolphin chasing the prey up onto a steep sand bank, throwing itself up the bank to snatch the prey, then rolling back into the water while still holding onto its catch. This is strand feeding

Cindy Knoke | Salton Sea Shorebirds | 28 December, 2016 CC BY-NC-SA 4.0

Ten Photos of various shorebirds, accompanied by brief descriptions. The bird in the above two photos is described as a Snowy Egret

Mike Powell | Spider captures dragonfly – the story | 27 May, 2014

Story plus 8 Photos. Mike picks up a dead dragonfly but finds spider attached; he drops the dragonfly and spider falls off. Spider immediately returns to the dragonfly and proceeds to drag it to a crack between the boards, considers its options, and then does its best to drag its meal down the crack

Pete Hillman | Catch of the Day | 23 April, 2017

Our friend is here again, the Goldenrod Spider (Misumena vatia), in his (or I should say ‘her’) favourite spot on my Spotted Laurel bush at the bottom of the garden. She has another great catch, a flesh fly which looks about equal to her size. She didn’t like me getting too close though, for as I poked my lens nearer she slowy crept behind the leaf, hauling her prey with her out of sight. She obviously likes to dine in private. – Pete Hillman

Ellen Jennings | Anhinga Feeding | 06 February, 2017

Story plus 7 Photos. Anhinga stabs a large fish and then has to flip and turn the fish until it can swallow the fish head-first so the spines won’t lodge in its throat. It stays in the water until it’s accomplished this feat, then gets out onto a platform to dry

Mike Powell | Hard to swallow | November 14, 2015

Story plus 5 Photos. Mike comes across a snake in the process of swallowing a live frog head-first

Photographers’ Websites/Blogs

Mike Powell : My journey through photography

Ted Jennings | TPJphoto.net

Cindy Knoke

Pete Hillman’s Nature Photography : Photographing the beauty and wonder of Staffordshire wildlife and more

Ellen Jennings | Passing By Photo

Selected and Arranged by Liz; Exploring Colour (2018)

Advertisements