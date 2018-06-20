Quiz – Recognise this plant? Once seen, never forgotten. I’ll be posting more about this plant … tell me via the comments if you know what the name of it is! And if you’ve seen one, please tell me about it and where. Photo taken by Nigel. ** Click on the photo to enlarge ** Advertisements Share this:TwitterFacebookGoogleLike this:Like Loading... Related Leave a Reply Cancel reply Enter your comment here... Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in: Email (required) (Address never made public) Name (required) Website You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. ( Log Out / Change ) You are commenting using your Google+ account. ( Log Out / Change ) You are commenting using your Twitter account. ( Log Out / Change ) You are commenting using your Facebook account. ( Log Out / Change ) w Cancel Connecting to %s Notify me of new comments via email.
