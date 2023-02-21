Light and Colour

Flowers in Dunedin Botanic Garden on 15 January. New Zealand.

Tall daisy plants topped by very showy, big, white daisy flowers with yellow centres. The white colour bed, in a row of colour beds.

Bright yellow daisy-type flowers on long stems blooming amongst greenery, beside a bench seat set on a green grassy lawn.

Pretty backlit dahlia flowers, the petals are light salmon with an inner ring of lemon yellow, and then the orange centre. The surrounds are shady but these were catching the light and looking bright!

Very pretty pink flower amidst beautiful green foliage with light highlighting some of the green leaves. Possibly a protea as this is in the South Africa garden. The flower has taller pink outer petals (or bracts?) and red inner petals, all of which are a light lime green colour further down. Overall a very pretty plant.

Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2023)