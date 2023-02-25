We were returning along a walking track today, I was following behind Nigel. I glanced upward and spotted this bright yellow leaf caught in dense shrubbery, well above head-height. I stopped to take some photos and as I took the first shot Nigel quips, “Leaf me alone!” … 🙂
Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2023)
Very cute–in word and picture. 😊
Thanks so much Tanja. The lone golden leaf gave me such a surprise!
I do enjoy your blog post titles! This is another winner. 🍁
Little ‘happy dance’, thank you Kay!
Perfect shots for ‘exploring color’.
Thanks Ted, yes! I’m a seeker, ‘finds’ are precious.
As you have shown us over the years 👏👏
