Leaf Me Alone

We were returning along a walking track today, I was following behind Nigel. I glanced upward and spotted this bright yellow leaf caught in dense shrubbery, well above head-height. I stopped to take some photos and as I took the first shot Nigel quips, “Leaf me alone!” … 🙂

Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2023)

