Sunny Flowers

Oil crop of yellow sunflowers on the outskirts of Clinton, 04 February.

South Otago, New Zealand.

Large sunflower crop on the edge of town with lots of bright yellow flowers that have large centres; one large flower is directly facing the camera. In the far background are glimpses of residential properties. The flower heads are standing tall with their large green leaves below.

Large sunflower crop on the edge of town with lots of bright yellow flowers. In the distance are glimpses of residential properties and trees, brown hills to the left, and a completely clear blue sky above. The flower heads are standing tall with their large green leaves below. In the foreground on the field edge are long grasses and weeds including scattered white flowers.

Wide overview photo of the sunflower field which appears like a sinuous stream of yellow flowers and green foliage flowing through the field, bounded in the foreground by long summer grasses and weeds. Beyond are residential properties, trees, brown hills to the left, and clear blue sky above the whole scene.

Large sunflower crop with lots of yellow flowers; one large flower in the foreground is very bright with its yellow petals and orange pollen-laden centre. The flower heads are standing tall with their large green leaves below.

Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2023)