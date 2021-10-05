Bright Spring

Plenty of golden yellow colour brightening our town in the gardens and along the streets. We enjoyed a lovely local walk on Saturday afternoon and I noticed afterward that many of my photos have yellow blooms which inspired me to use them in a ‘Yellow’ post 🙂
Tapanui, West Otago, New Zealand.
Yellow flowers and foliage in Tapanui / 02 October 2021
These daffodils in my header pic are by the boundary fence of the flower farm on the edge of town. The following photos are in the order I took them.. there’ll be more pics of boundary daffodils!
Forsythia.
Doronicum. I bought one for a previous garden (loved it!)
Street tree, one that I don’t know the name of ~if you know, do tell!
Same street tree.. very pretty.
Pine with golden foliage that we pass on the way to the flower farm.
These daffodils are by the flower farm boundary fence… enjoy!
After taking the next pic I noticed the blade of grass!
and removed it – then taking another pic 🙂
Found this unusual kōwhai street tree on our way back home. Long fine leaves and dense patches of flowers. Haven’t seen one quite like this before. I have more photos that’ll appear in another post. Kōwhai is an iconic native New Zealand tree.
Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2021)
keyword: kowhai
I love all of those different shades of yellow, a color that always seems so cheerful. Daffodils are one of my favorite flowers. We won’t see any here for quite a few months, so it is nice to be able to enjoy yours. I really like the fact that you were able to highlight them individually as well as in a group.
Forsythia was another of our signs of midwestern spring, along with the pussy willows. It’s still one of my favorites. We’d bring branches indoors to force their blooms.
How lovely, Liz. The yellows we’ll be seeing, already in some spots, are just the opposite. Autumn approacheth. The Doronicum are beauties.
Gorgeous photos! Spring is absolutely beautiful 🌸
Thanks so much! ~we loved our spring walk, it’s a great time of year 🙂
