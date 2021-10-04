On Saturday we had an afternoon walk around town and I found plenty of spring colour to photograph. Here’s some pale yellow subjects, an appetizer for a forthcoming ‘Yellow’ post.

Local walk in Tapanui, West Otago, New Zealand on 02 October 2021.

Q. Tiny flowers breaking out, the starry little flowers are light yellow. Decent size tree. It’s in a bit of a wild area but there’s a local street tree like this too.

If you know what it is.. do tell!

Lemonwood or tarata is a NZ native tree, Pittosporum eugenioides. Very common but special all the same. The crushed leaves are lemon-scented as are the flowers. Common to see this growing wild or in landscapes / home gardens. This tree’s in shade so the foliage is darker green than usual. Look very fine whether planted as specimen trees or as a hedge. We’ve seen it tidily clipped as large topiary in the UK! We laughed in surprise – it’s common here to see it as a clipped hedge but not shaped into carefully controlled topiary. 😀

~ new shoots have form!

More info.. this Stuff article provides a good summary:

For the love of lemonwood

For use by Māori see: Lemonwood – Pittosporum eugenioides

~via The Meaning of Trees

Kilmarnock Willow

These are dotted around the south although not many. I wasn’t aware of this one by a driveway entrance in our town, it’s a very fine specimen. Spring is a wonderful time to discover it.. look at the detail!

Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2021)