A few varieties of local daffodils that I photographed during our colourful spring wander on Saturday afternoon, 02 October 2021. All these were taken by the boundary fence of the flower farm. Tapanui, West Otago, New Zealand.

When I look at these, I think of

~Hark! The herald angels sing

Sadly I didn’t see an angelic host ..

~but I did see a fair few golden trumpets 🙂

Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2021)