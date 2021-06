Love how the low cloud softened the look of this big rock and I asked Nigel to take a photo. This was close by the side of the road as we drove from Moonlight to Middlemarch. Waitaki/Dunedin. New Zealand. Sat 29 May 2021.

Click on either photo to enlarge.

These large grass clumps will be native grasses but I’m unsure which – we have a fair few species.

Text by Liz, photos by Nigel; Exploring Colour (2021)