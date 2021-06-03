One Tree Hill

Obvious title for a very eye-catching conical hill with a steep peak and a large tree perched right on top! ~viewed as we travelled from Moonlight to Middlemarch, Dunedin. Otago, New Zealand. Photos by Nigel.

Actually, the first two photos were taken Sat 29 May 2021 as we made our homeward journey but the second two photos had been taken by Nigel a couple of days earlier when he’d come over here alone.

Click on any photo to enlarge.

The town of Middlemarch sits on the plain below the Rock and Pillar Range which is the mountain range you can see in the far distance. The haze on the plain in the last two photos is due to smoke, it’s winter now in NZ. A few photos of the rugged high country of the range and a map are available at this Film Otago Southland web page: Middlemarch and the Rock and Pillar Range.

Text by Liz, photos by Nigel; Exploring Colour (2021)