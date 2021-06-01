My last post featured Butter and Egg Rd in the Moonlight sub-district of Waitaki, a little south of Macraes. We couldn’t resist driving up the gravel road to the end where we came to Nenthorn Road and turned right, immediately encountering this wonderful farm pond complete with black swan couple and a flock of paradise ducks (paradise shelducks). The rock forms are typical of Central Otago landscapes which have lots of schist rock. This part of Waitaki is very near to Central Otago. New Zealand. ~photos taken by Nigel

Click on any photo to enlarge.

Moonlight Pond is the name I’ve bestowed. As beautiful as it is, it probably doesn’t have a formal name – it looks as though it’s just a farm pond.

Black swans, and paradise ducks on the far side. The ducks quickly took off.

In the next photo the ducks are already airborne.

Black swan or Australian black swan, Cygnus atratus.

~link 1 : interesting info plus poem by Australian poet Banjo Paterson

~link 2 : info, photos of adult/cygnets, and distribution map

Text by Liz, photos by Nigel; Exploring Colour (2021)