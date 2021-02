Colours of weeds on the road verge alongside the East Roxburgh to Millers Flat road. We stopped twice along the road. At the first stop I also took the Dill Dill Dill photos featured in a recent post. Central Otago, New Zealand. Pics taken 23 January 2021.

Click on any photo to enlarge.

Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2021)