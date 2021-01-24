My early years of life were spent on an orchard and “dill” for me related to feeding stale bread to ducks on the pond, calling out “here dill, dill, dill” 😀

This dill wild parsnip was growing along the roadside verge on the back road between Roxburgh and Millers Flat. I was photographing wildflowers when I found them and they looked intriguing. After returning home Nigel initially thought they’re dill but apparently they’re wild parsnip. Photos taken 23 January 2021. Central Otago, New Zealand. (I found that dill has feathery foliage which this definitely doesn’t).

Click on any photo to enlarge.

So … we actually think this is Wild Parsnip, Pastinaca sativa

~ photos by me except for the 3rd-to-last, and the last one – both taken by Nigel.

Text by Liz, photos by Liz and Nigel; Exploring Colour (2021)