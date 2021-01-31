Two’s Company

And three’s a crowd. A red damselfly pair who were ‘company’ appeared none-too-pleased when more males turned up. Maple Glen Garden, Glenham, Southland. New Zealand. 31 Jan 2021.

Click on any photo to enlarge (various sizes).

By The Pond

They flared their wings and body if another male came near.

Didn’t get much peace either .. two others flying nearby.

Interloper lands above.

Interloper lands below.

Meanwhile on the far side of the pond, another couple.

More discreet.

(best viewed large)

And just for fun .. a blurry shot of a couple, coupled in flight.

Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2021)