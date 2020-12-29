Warm Breeze

“Whenever you feel a warm breeze brush against you,
that’s the kiss I blew to you.”

Bottlebrush flowers. Brightness, warmth and colour for any who need it. I took these photos 09 Dec 2020.

Australia collection ~ Dunedin Botanic Garden ~ New Zealand.

Click on any photo to enlarge.

Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2020)

