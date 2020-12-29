“Whenever you feel a warm breeze brush against you,
that’s the kiss I blew to you.”
Bottlebrush flowers. Brightness, warmth and colour for any who need it. I took these photos 09 Dec 2020.
Australia collection ~ Dunedin Botanic Garden ~ New Zealand.
Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2020)
Thank you, Liz! A lovely reminder of our Christmas in NZ.
My pleasure!
Thanks for the warm breeze, Liz, it’s really welcome just now!
Cheers! I’m glad it’s come at the right time 🙂
