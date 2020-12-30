Eye-catching pedestrian/cycleway bridge in the suburb of Green Island, Dunedin, New Zealand. This is the main street end of the bridge; it has a spiral ramp connecting street and bridge. The bridge spans a stream and motorway, crossing over to an extensive residential area. We’ve long wanted to stop and have a closer look and finally got around to it on Christmas Day – it was our first stop of the morning before driving to the beach south of Brighton.
Click on any photo to enlarge.
I was ready to take my first photo when a couple of young lads descended the spiral ramp, one on a bike and the other on his brand new scooter he’d just got for Christmas. Couldn’t believe my good luck 🙂
Context photo per Nigel.
Trees grow in the open space inside the wonderful sweeping spiral.
Closer view, taken by Nigel.
Text by Liz, photos by Liz and Nigel; Exploring Colour (2020)
The red shrubs make the picture
A nearby mall has a spiral staircase like this. Fun for the kids. 🙂
Fun for big kids like me too 🙂
I’ve never seen this – or if I have, haven’t ‘noticed’. Will be looking out for it now. Great photos!
Thanks Kay! Worth going up top. We walked across, high above the stream and motorway, both of us really enjoyed it 🙂
