Eye-catching pedestrian/cycleway bridge in the suburb of Green Island, Dunedin, New Zealand. This is the main street end of the bridge; it has a spiral ramp connecting street and bridge. The bridge spans a stream and motorway, crossing over to an extensive residential area. We’ve long wanted to stop and have a closer look and finally got around to it on Christmas Day – it was our first stop of the morning before driving to the beach south of Brighton.

Click on any photo to enlarge.

I was ready to take my first photo when a couple of young lads descended the spiral ramp, one on a bike and the other on his brand new scooter he’d just got for Christmas. Couldn’t believe my good luck 🙂

Context photo per Nigel.

Trees grow in the open space inside the wonderful sweeping spiral.

Closer view, taken by Nigel.

Text by Liz, photos by Liz and Nigel; Exploring Colour (2020)