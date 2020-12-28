Island Visit

As we explored the beach on Christmas morning, we wandered further and further along the sand until we came to a solid little island with the tide partially reaching around it when waves came in. These are the last of the beach photos from Christmas morning. South coast beach near Brighton, Dunedin, New Zealand.

Click on any photo to enlarge.

One end of the little island and some gulls enjoying the shallows /Nigel.

The rest of the pics all taken by me.

Gulls in the same area.

The island.

Rhythmic repetition of the waves …

Our view as the distance closed between us and the island.

Very distant view of the island, and a streak of golden sand at the base of the dunes. Such a beautiful long beach to walk on.

Text by Liz, photos by Liz and Nigel; Exploring Colour (2020)