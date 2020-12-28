Island Visit

As we explored the beach on Christmas morning, we wandered further and further along the sand until we came to a solid little island with the tide partially reaching around it when waves came in. These are the last of the beach photos from Christmas morning. South coast beach near Brighton, Dunedin, New Zealand.
One end of the little island and some gulls enjoying the shallows /Nigel.
The rest of the pics all taken by me.
Gulls in the same area.
The island.
Rhythmic repetition of the waves …
Our view as the distance closed between us and the island.
Very distant view of the island, and a streak of golden sand at the base of the dunes. Such a beautiful long beach to walk on.
Text by Liz, photos by Liz and Nigel; Exploring Colour (2020)
Thanks for the window into warm sunshine, Liz. Weather’s atrocious here!
Oh, wow, that is so lovely! I’m right there in my imagination, walking barefoot along the edge of the waves, getting my feet wet and feeling the sand run between my toes! Bliss! (I may have to revisit this post whenever it gets to grey and rainy here! 🙂
What an idyllic spot–and I love the inclusion of the toes in the last image!
Oh yes, it’s a beautiful spot to visit 🙂 Ha! I’m glad you didn’t object to me leaving the toes in, hehe!
