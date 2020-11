We’d driven past this yellow field crop several times when travelling between home and Dunedin. On 25 October I remembered to ask Nigel to turn down the side road so I could get pictures.

The final photo looks away from the yellow brassica flowers. I took it to show the context – pastoral with dairy cows grazing nearby.

Click on any photo to enlarge.

Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2020