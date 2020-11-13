Confronting Covid

In Dunedin on Sunday 01 November we’d attended Knox Church (Presbyterian) in the morning and as we were leaving I caught a glimpse of palm tree flowers in the garden. This is what we saw once we’d found our way to the palm which, by the way, isn’t native. Photos taken by Nigel.

– and –

Today it was announced a Covid case has surfaced via community transmission in Auckland, confirmed this morning, so that’s causing a stir. Tonight I saw on Twitter that Auckland University is advising students that exams scheduled for tomorrow will now be held online instead. Pity students/staff having to cope with this at the last minute.

At the Knox history page I’ve just read the steeple is 50 metres high!

Click on either photo to enlarge.

In New Zealand, microbiologist Dr Siouxsie Wiles and illustrator Toby Morris collaborated to create outstanding animations that clearly explain Covid-related information – they’ve been doing them since soon after Covid first arrived in NZ. This is one of their later ones explaining the Swiss cheese/Emmental model for managing Covid-19 / CC-BY-SA-4.0 licence

Dr Siouxsie Wiles wrote a very interesting article about the Swiss cheese model and the layers and holes. Well worth a read.

Their other animations, released under the same Creative Commons licence, are available HERE.

I’m very conscious of the current exponential growth of Covid cases in many countries and horrified by what’s currently happening in the USA. My heartfelt wish is there would have been better leadership and far better attention to science. Sadly other agendas have taken precedence, way too many lives have been lost.

Text by Liz, photos by Nigel; Exploring Colour (2020)

Animated .gif as attributed in the text.