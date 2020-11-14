Disphyma australe

This native succulent is found at the coast. I saw it on a cliff above rocks when we took the coast route from Dunedin to Waihola on our way home. We stopped at one of the many beaches, 25 October 2020. New Zealand.

Disphyma australe subsp. australe
synonym: Mesembryanthemum australe
New Zealand ice plant. Māori name: horokaka

The ice plant has spread in large patches on the cliff.

I was pleased to find it in flower. They were pale pink.

I was intrigued how it spread over the cliff face.

Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2020)

