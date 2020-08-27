Dahlia in Alexandra, New Zealand Rich dark foliage and brightly contrasting flowers. My thoughts are with friend Bishop Jake Owensby in Alexandria, Louisiana and family, the diocese of Western Louisiana, and everyone else affected by the ferocity of Hurricane Laura Share this:TwitterFacebookLike this:Like Loading... Related Leave a Reply Cancel reply Enter your comment here... Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in: Email (required) (Address never made public) Name (required) Website You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. ( Log Out / Change ) You are commenting using your Google account. ( Log Out / Change ) You are commenting using your Twitter account. ( Log Out / Change ) You are commenting using your Facebook account. ( Log Out / Change ) Cancel Connecting to %s Notify me of new comments via email. Notify me of new posts via email.
Leave a Reply