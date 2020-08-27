Dahlia in Alexandra, New Zealand

Rich dark foliage and brightly contrasting flowers. My thoughts are with friend Bishop Jake Owensby in Alexandria, Louisiana and family, the diocese of Western Louisiana, and everyone else affected by the ferocity of Hurricane Laura

